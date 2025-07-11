Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.9%

Vertiv stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.