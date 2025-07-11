Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

