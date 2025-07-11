Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.54.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,855.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,865.49. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,484.29 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

