Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $584.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

