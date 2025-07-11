Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $240,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $15,558,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

