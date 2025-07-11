Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at $202,064,992,706.50. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

