Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CRH were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $95.98 on Friday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

