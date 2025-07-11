Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $79,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

