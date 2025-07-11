D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 28 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $418.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.17 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.