D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $37,104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IDA stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.16 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

