D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Inv Vk Ca Valu worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

