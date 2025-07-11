D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,577 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 222,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

