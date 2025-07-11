D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,406 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,952,000 after buying an additional 734,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 344,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,755,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $428,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.