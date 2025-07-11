D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 565 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,216,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,264,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 396,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 520,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,853.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 326,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,475,000.

CGSM opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

