D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 127,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

