D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 3,112 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 29.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 50.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $159.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

