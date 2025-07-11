D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,466,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hawkins by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 350,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 157,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 900.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $155.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

