D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

