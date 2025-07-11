D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,308 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Up 0.5%

MCY stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. Mercury General Corporation has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

