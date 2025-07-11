D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,671,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $181.51 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

