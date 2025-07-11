D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SEA were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after buying an additional 1,325,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $335,084,000 after buying an additional 142,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after buying an additional 329,881 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in SEA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

SEA Stock Down 2.1%

SE opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.