D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,439,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 337,957 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.