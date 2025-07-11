D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $73.80 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

