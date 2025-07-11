D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $408,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $96.35 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $3,054,859.29. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,023,084 shares in the company, valued at $91,699,018.92. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,519,693.30. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,806 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

