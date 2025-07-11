D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $458,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,456.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $3,949,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Ferguson stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

