D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $464,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $559.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.