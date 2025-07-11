D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $491,000 Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 561,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 96.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

