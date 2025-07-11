D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.55.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $581.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.59. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.