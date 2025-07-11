D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in APA were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get APA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in APA by 3,303.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 260,313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in APA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in APA by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in APA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

APA Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.