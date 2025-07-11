D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $567,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,998,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

