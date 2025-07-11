D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cencora by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:COR opened at $297.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.23. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

