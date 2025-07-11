D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.