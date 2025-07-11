D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $441,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.77 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.