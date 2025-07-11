D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $445,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,536 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 595,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE AG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.82.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.