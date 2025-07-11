D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Virco Manufacturing were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Virco Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Virco Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Virco Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

