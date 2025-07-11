D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $458,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $484,210,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $309.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -619.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.38 and its 200 day moving average is $316.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $257.58 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

