D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAND. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of SAND opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

