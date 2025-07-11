D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 55 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,239.12 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,280.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.