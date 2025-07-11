D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.