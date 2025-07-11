D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

OSK opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

