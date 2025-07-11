D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,080 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ATI were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ATI by 115.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 418.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ATI by 86.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 506,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

