D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,478 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

