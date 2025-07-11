D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 714 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,501,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

