D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $5,931,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.56 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

