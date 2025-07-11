D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 542,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PFO stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.