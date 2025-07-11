Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,476,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,616,000 after buying an additional 625,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,161,000 after buying an additional 870,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $4,808,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,139,825.75. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 212,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,848,600. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,806 shares of company stock worth $104,910,027 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 298.90, a PEG ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

