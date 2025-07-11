Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Docusign were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Docusign by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,552 shares of company stock worth $6,592,351. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

