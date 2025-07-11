Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,124,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $84,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.5%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $108.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.