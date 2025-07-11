EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of EastGroup Properties worth $80,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGP

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.