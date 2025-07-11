Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,448,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 451,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $20.84 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

